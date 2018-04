April 24 (Reuters) - Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc:

* SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP- ON APRIL 19, CO AND GREGORY TORRE, AGREED THAT HIS EMPLOYMENT AS CHIEF REGULATORY OFFICER WOULD CEASE - SEC FILING

* SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP - TORRE'S EMPLOYMENT AS CHIEF REGULATORY OFFICER AND SENIOR VP, TECHNICAL OPERATIONS WOULD CEASE, EFFECTIVE APRIL 27