May 29 (Reuters) - Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc:

* SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP FILES PROSPECTUS RELATES TO RESALE OF UP TO 818,900 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK ISSUABLE UPON EXERCISE OF OUTSTANDING WARRANTS

* SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP INC - CO NOT SELLING ANY SHARES OF COMMON STOCK

* SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP INC - CO NOT SELLING ANY SHARES OF COMMON STOCK

* SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP INC - WILL NOT RECEIVE ANY PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF WARRANT SHARES BY SELLING STOCKHOLDERS UNDER THE PROSPECTUS