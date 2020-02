Feb 14 (Reuters) - Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc:

* SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES PROVIDES REGULATORY UPDATE FOR NELIPEPIMUT-S (NPS) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER (TNBC) FOLLOWING FDA FEEDBACK

* SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP INC - FINALIZED DESIGN AND PLAN FOR A PHASE 3 REGISTRATION-ENABLING STUDY OF NPS IN COMBINATION WITH TRASTUZUMAB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: