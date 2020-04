BRIEF-Selvaag Bolig In Q1 2020 Sells Homes Worth NOK 1.03 Billion

April 1 (Reuters) - Selvaag Bolig ASA:

* SELVAAG BOLIG ASA: Q1 2020: SOLD 196 HOMES WORTH NOK 1.03 BILLION

* SELVAAG BOLIG SOLD 196 HOMES WORTH A TOTAL OF NOK 1 031 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2020. SALES WERE PARTICULARLY GOOD IN OSLO REGION.

* ON CORONAVIRUS: FIGURES HAVE NATURALLY BEEN LOWER BECAUSE OF CORONAVIRUS

* NET SALES IN QUARTER, ADJUSTED FOR SELVAAG BOLIG’S SHARE OF JOINT VENTURES, CAME TO 164 HOMES WORTH NOK 840 MILLION

* DURING PERIOD, SELVAAG BOLIG BEGAN CONSTRUCTION ON 15 UNITS, 89 WERE COMPLETED AND 114 WERE DELIVERED TO BUYER

* AT 31 MARCH, SELVAAG BOLIG HAD 1 431 HOMES UNDER CONSTRUCTION AND 37 COMPLETED UNITS WHICH REMAINED UNSOLD.

* NET SALES FOR Q1 OF 2019 AMOUNTED TO 243 HOMES WORTH A COMBINED NOK 1 183 MILLION, WHILE GROSS FIGURE WAS 270 UNITS WORTH NOK 1.32 BILLION.