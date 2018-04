BRIEF-Selvaag Bolig Q1 home sales down y/y, outlook improves

April 3 (Reuters) - Selvaag Bolig ASA:

* ‍SOLD 216 HOMES WITH A COMBINED VALUE OF NOK 788 MILLION IN Q1 2018​

* ‍MARKET FOR NEW HOMES IS RECOVERING AS WE EXPECTED. SHIFT HAS COME EVEN EARLIER THAN WE THOUGHT​

* ‍CONSTRUCTION STARTED FOR 102 HOMES, 54 WERE COMPLETED AND 59 WERE DELIVERED TO THEIR BUYER​

* ‍AT 31 MARCH, COMPANY HAD 1,511 HOMES UNDER CONSTRUCTION AND 19 COMPLETED UNITS STILL UNSOLD​

* ‍ADJUSTED FOR SELVAAG BOLIG’S SHARE OF JOINT VENTURE PROJECTS, SALES IN Q1 CAME TO 185 HOMES WITH A VALUE OF NOK 693 MILLION​

* ‍COMPANY SOLD 190 HOMES WITH A COMBINED VALUE OF NOK 984 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2017. GROSS SALES FOR THAT PERIOD WERE 238 HOMES​