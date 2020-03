March 20 (Reuters) - Selvaag Bolig ASA:

* DIVIDEND FOR SECOND HALF OF 2019 WILL BE REDUCED FROM NOK 3.00 PER SHARE TO NOK 1.50

* STRONG BALANCE SHEET AND GOOD LIQUIDITY, DECISION DOES NOT SIGNAL ANY CHANGE IN ITS DIVIDEND POLICY

* SELVAAG BOLIG - DECISION TO REDUCE DIVIDEND HAS BEEN TAKEN AS A RESULT OF UNCERTAINTY CREATED BY EFFECTS OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC