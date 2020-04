BRIEF-Selvita Adopts Strategy For 2020-2023

April 29 (Reuters) - Selvita SA:

* GROUP ADOPTS STRATEGY FOR 2020-2023

* UNDER NEW STRATEGY SEES ORGANIC GROWTH SUPPORTED BY ACQUISITIONS

* SEES 2023 REVENUE ABOVE 300 MILLION ZLOTYS WITH STABLE EBITDA MARGIN

* SEES CAPITALISATION OF CO AT LEVEL OVER 1 BILLION ZLOTYS IN 2023

* AIMS TO ACHIEVE POSITION IN TOP 10 CONTRACT RESEARCH ORGANISATIONS WORLDWIDE IN MID-TERM PERSPECTIVE

* PLANS 2020-2023 CAPEX OF ABOUT 325-375 MILLION ZLOTYS, OF WHICH 150-200 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR ACQUISITIONS AND ABOUT 135 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR LAB SERVICES CENTRE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)