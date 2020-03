March 31 (Reuters) - Selvita SA:

* RECEIVES ANNEX EXTENDING GROUP’S EXISTING COOPERATION UNDER AGREEMENT WITH GERMANY-BASED PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY

* DUE TO EXTENSION OF COOPERATION UNDER CHANGED ORDER, VALUE OF DEAL IMPLEMENTED IN 2020 EQUALS TO ABOUT 5.2 MILLION ZLOTYS

* COOPERATION CONCERNS CHEMICAL SUPPORT FOR CLIENT'S RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS LEADING TO DISCOVERY OF NEW DRUGS