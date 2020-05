BRIEF-Sembcorp Industries Expects Underlying Performance Of Energy Business To Be Markedly Lower Than 2019

May 18 (Reuters) - Sembcorp Industries Ltd:

* UNDERLYING PERFORMANCE OF ENERGY BUSINESS IN 2020 IS EXPECTED TO BE MARKEDLY LOWER THAN 2019

* EXPECTS TO MAINTAIN POSITIVE OPERATING CASH FLOW IN 2020

* NET PROFIT FOR ENERGY BUSINESS FOR FY2020 IS ALSO EXPECTED TO BE AFFECTED

* URBAN BUSINESS EXPECTED TO PROVIDE STEADY PROFITABILITY IN 2020

* OVERALL BUSINESS VOLUMES FOR ALL SEGMENTS ARE EXPECTED TO FURTHER WEAKEN FOR REST OF YEAR

* MARINE BUSINESS EXPECTS PREVIOUS TREND OF LOSSES TO CONTINUE IN FORESEEABLE QUARTERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)