Sept 12 (Reuters) - Sembcorp Industries Ltd:

* SIGNED LONG-TERM SOLAR ENERGY DEAL IN SINGAPORE WITH UBS

* SEMBCORP WILL PROVIDE LOCALLY-SOURCED RENEWABLE POWER TO SUPPORT UBS SINGAPORE’S OPERATIONS OVER NEXT TEN YEARS.

* BY 2020, 100% OF UBS OPERATIONS IN SINGAPORE WILL FULLY RUN ON RENEWABLE ENERGY.