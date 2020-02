BRIEF-Sembcorp Industries Says Concluded Legal Proceedings For Sembcorp's China Unit

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Sembcorp Industries Ltd:

* LEGAL PROCEEDINGS FOR SEMBCORP’S CHINA UNIT CONCLUDED

* SHARE OF FINES AND CASH SETTLEMENT FOR BOTH CLAIMS REMAINS UNCHANGED AT A TOTAL OF S$54 MILLION

* THERE IS NO FURTHER FINANCIAL IMPACT ARISING FROM CONCLUSION OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS

* TO COMMITT TO NEW INVESTMENTS OF ABOUT S$45 MILLION OVER NEXT FOUR YEARS TO PROJECTS SUPPORTING ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION IN CHINA

* PORTION OF NEW INVESTMENTS EARMARKED FOR UPGRADING FACILITIES FOR WASTEWATER TREATMENT BUSINESS IN JIANGSU

* SEMBCORP NANJING SUIWU HAS TERMINATED EMPLOYMENT OF THOSE INDIVIDUALS FOUND GUILTY

* LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IN CHINA RELATED TO DISCHARGE OF OFF-SPECIFICATION WASTEWATER BY SEMBCORP NANJING SUIWU