April 27 (Reuters) - Sembcorp Industries Ltd:

* REFERS TO ANNOUNCEMENT DATED APRIL 22, 2020 IN RELATION TO GASOIL SUPPLY AND STORAGE AGREEMENT WITH HIN LEONG TRADING

* SEMBCORP COGEN GOT COURT ORDER TO RESTRAIN UNIVERSAL TERMINAL FROM MOVING, REMOVING OR DISPOSING GASOIL RESERVES CLAIMED BY SEMBCORP COGEN

* POSSIBILITY THAT GASOIL RESERVES DESIGNATED FOR SEMBCORP COGEN MAY FACE COMPETING CLAIMS BY 1/MORE THIRD PARTIES