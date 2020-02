Feb 20 (Reuters) - Sembcorp Marine Ltd:

* Q4 TURNOVER S$623.5 MILLION VERSUS S$913.2 MILLION

* Q4 NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE S$77.7 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF S$5.9 MILLION

* EXPECTS TREND OF LOSSES TO CONTINUE INTO 2020

* CHALLENGES REMAIN, IN PARTICULAR SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTIONS DUE TO COVID-19 VIRUS OUTBREAK, WHICH COULD AFFECT EXECUTION OF PROJECTS