March 17 (Reuters) - SEMBCORP SALALAH POWER AND WATER COMPANY:

* UPDATES ON CYCLONE MEKUNU INSURANCE CLAIM SETTLEMENT

* REACHED INSURANCE CLAIM SETTLEMENT WITH INSURERS IN COMPENSATION FOR BUSINESS INTERRUPTION, PROPERTY DAMAGE LOSSES DUE TO CYCLONE

* PROFIT FOR YEAR 2020 IS EXPECTED TO BE INCREASED BY RO 1.4 MILLION

* ESTIMATES INTERIM DIVIDEND OF BAIZAS 6.4 PER SHARE FOR NINE MONTH PERIOD ENDING 30 SEPT 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: