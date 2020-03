March 20 (Reuters) - Semcon AB:

* SEMCON - IN ORDER TO MITIGATE NEGATIVE FINANCIAL EFFECTS FROM COVID-19, SEMCON WILL IMPLEMENT SHORT-TERM LAYOFFS FOR AFFECTED EMPLOYEES

* SHORT-TERM LAYOFFS WILL AFFECT BOTH ADMINISTRATIVE PERSONNEL AND CONSULTANTS WHERE RELEVANT

* FINANCIAL EFFECT DUE TO REDUCED DEMAND IS NOT POSSIBLE TO PREDICT AT THIS TIME