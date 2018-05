May 7 (Reuters) - SemGroup Corp:

* SEMGROUP TO DIVERSIFY WHITE CLIFFS PIPELINE SERVICE WITH NGL CAPABILITIES; SIGNS LONG-TERM CONTRACT WITH DCP MIDSTREAM

* SEMGROUP OWNS 51 PERCENT OF WHITE CLIFFS PIPELINE AND IS OPERATOR

* PROJECT IS ESTIMATED TO COST BETWEEN $60 MILLION AND $66 MILLION, OF WHICH SEMGROUP WILL FUND 51 PERCENT

* SEMGROUP ANTICIPATES MINIMAL SPENDING ON THIS PROJECT IN 2018