March 29 (Reuters) - Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp:

* FY REVENUE $3,101.2 MILLION VERSUS $2,914.2 MILLION

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE $179.7 MILLION VERSUS $376.6 MILLION A YEAR AGO

* FOR 2018, PLANNED FOUNDRY CAPEX IS $1.9 BILLION

* "WE BELIEVE 2018 WILL BE CHALLENGING FOR US AS WE TRANSITION OUR PRODUCT MIX, TECHNOLOGY AND CAPACITIES"