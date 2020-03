BRIEF-Semiconductor Manufacturing International Says FY Revenue US$3,115.7 Mln

March 31 (Reuters) - Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp:

* FY REVENUE US$3,115.7 MILLION VERSUS US$3,360.0 MILLION

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE US$234.7 MILLION VERSUS US$134.1 MILLION

* REVENUE FROM CHINA-REGION CUSTOMERS GREW TO 59.5% OF TOTAL REVENUE IN 2019

* “AT PRESENT, SMIC’S FAB OPERATIONS HAVE NOT BEEN AFFECTED, WITH PRODUCTION LINES RUNNING NORMALLY”

* COVID-19 UNLIKELY TO HAVE MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON GROUP’S OPERATIONS & FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE AFTER 31 DEC 2019

* DUE TO EPIDEMIC, “CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC” ABOUT TARGET OF ANNUAL GROWTH IN TEENS-PERCENT FOR 2020

* CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC TO MAINTAIN GROSS MARGIN OF 20% FOR 2020

* GROUP’S PLANNED 2020 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR FOUNDRY OPERATIONS ARE ABOUT US$3.1 BILLION

* PLANNED 2020 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR NON-FOUNDRY OPERATIONS ARE ABOUT US$59.9 MILLION