Jan 10 (Reuters) - Semileds Corp:

* SEMILEDS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $2.0 MILLION

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.11

* SEES Q2 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $1.6 MILLION

* - INTEND TO MOVE AND CONSOLIDATE LED PACKAGING FACILITY TO HEADQUARTERS IN CHUNAN, TAIWAN​ IN Q2 2018