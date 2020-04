BRIEF-Semileds Says Failure To Successfully Implement Liquidity Plan May Have Material Adverse Effect On Business

April 10 (Reuters) - SemiLEDs Corp:

* SEMILEDS - FAILURE TO SUCCESSFULLY IMPLEMENT LIQUIDITY PLAN MAY HAVE MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON BUSINESS, RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL POSITION

* SEMILEDS - FAILURE TO SUCCESSFULLY IMPLEMENT LIQUIDITY PLAN MAY ADVERSELY AFFECT ITS ABILITY TO CONTINUE AS GOING CONCERN

* SEMILEDS CORP SAYS FACTS AND CONDITIONS RAISE SUBSTANTIAL DOUBT ABOUT CO'S ABILITY TO CONTINUE AS A GOING CONCERN - SEC FILING Source text: [bit.ly/3aXZUCd]