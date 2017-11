Nov 30 (Reuters) -

* SEMMA THERAPEUTICS RAISES $114 MILLION SERIES B FINANCING

* SEMMA THERAPEUTICS​ SAYS ‍EIGHT ROADS VENTURES AND COWEN HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS CO LED SERIES B FINANCING

* SEMMA THERAPEUTICS - FINANCING TO BE USED TO BRING LEAD DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM THROUGH CLINICAL PROOF-OF-CONCEPT IN PATIENTS & TO EXPLORE FURTHER Source text for Eikon: