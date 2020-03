March 9 (Reuters) - SEMPERIT AG HOLDING:

* FRANK GUMBINGER LEAVES HIS POST AS CFO OF SEMPERIT AG HOLDING - P ...

* PETRA PREINING IS NEW CFO AD INTERIM

* FRANK GUMBINGER WILL ACT IN AN ADVISORY CAPACITY FOR SEMPERIT UNTIL MID-AUGUST 2020

* CONTRACT OF FRANK GUMBINGER ENDS BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT WITH SUPERVISORY BOARD MEETING ON MARCH 19, 2020