BRIEF-Semperit FY Group EBITDA Up At EUR 63.8 Million

March 20 (Reuters) - SEMPERIT AG HOLDING:

* FY GROUP REVENUE DECREASED BY 4.3% TO EUR 840.6 MILLION

* FY GROUP EBITDA (AFTER ONE-OFF EFFECTS) INCREASED BY 26.8% TO EUR 63.8 MILLION

* FY EBITDA MARGIN INCREASED FROM 5.3% TO 8.1%

* LOWER REVENUES AND EARNINGS, ESPECIALLY IN FIRST HALF OF 2020

* CURRENT THREAT OF A PANDEMIC CAUSED BY CORONAVIRUS MAKES ASSESSMENT OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR EVEN MORE DIFFICULT

* FIRST NEGATIVE EFFECTS FOR ENTIRE SEMPERIT GROUP, WHICH CLEARLY EXCEED OPPORTUNITIES OF SEMPERMED SEGMENT, ARE ALREADY APPARENT

* OUTLOOK 2020: EXPECTS A CAPEX LEVEL BELOW EUR 40 MILLION