Nov 16 (Reuters) - SEMPERIT AG HOLDING:

* ‍REVENUE IN Q1-3 2017 INCREASED BY 3.5% YEAR-ON-YEAR TO EUR 670.0 MILLION​

* ‍OUTLOOK REMAINS SUSPENDED​

* 9MTH ‍REPORTED EBITDA TOTALLED EUR 97.8 MILLION, CORRESPONDS TO AN INCREASE OF 35.4% YEAR-ON- YEAR​

* 9MTH ‍REPORTED EBIT SHOWED A 1.1% DECREASE TO EUR 46.1 MILLION​

* ‍CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (CAPEX) OF AROUND EUR 80 MILLION (2016: EUR 65 MILLION) HAVE BEEN PLANNED FOR 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)