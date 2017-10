Oct 13 (Reuters) - SEMPERIT AG HOLDING:

* ‍AGREEMENT ON SOCIAL PLAN FOR FRENCH PRODUCTION SITE IN ARGENTEUIL SIGNED​

* ‍STILL EXPECTS ONE-OFF EXPENSES AND EXCEPTIONAL CHARGES OF MORE THAN EUR 10 MILLION IN TOTAL FROM TODAY‘S PERSPECTIVE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)