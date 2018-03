BRIEF-Semperit Holding FY Reported EBITDA At EUR 100.2 Mln

March 16 (Reuters) - SEMPERIT AG HOLDING:

* FY REVENUE OF EUR 874.2 MILLION, 2.6% ABOVE PRIOR-YEAR LEVEL

* FY ADJUSTED EBIT (WITHOUT ONE-OFF EFFECTS) AT EUR -0.8 MILLION

* TOTAL CAPEX OF AROUND EUR 80 MILLION (2017: EUR 74.5 MILLION) PLANNED FOR 2018

* CONCLUSION OF TRANSFORMATION OF SEMPERIT GROUP IS SCHEDULED FOR END OF 2020

* WILL NOT PROPOSE A DIVIDEND FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017

* FROM THIS POINT OF TIME, AIMS AT EBITDA MARGIN OF C. 10% AS CENTRAL KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATOR

* 2018 SHOULD BE VIEWED AS TRANSITION YEAR, OUTLOOK REMAINS SUSPENDED FOR COMING QUARTERS

* FY ADJUSTED EARNINGS AFTER TAX DECLINED TO EUR -43.3 MILLION (AFTER EUR 15.2 MILLION)

* FY EARNINGS AFTER TAX AMOUNTED TO EUR -26.3 MILLION (AFTER EUR -8.8 MILLION)

* FY REPORTED EBITDA (WITHOUT CONSIDERATION OF ONE-OFF EFFECTS) WAS EUR 100.2 MILLION