BRIEF-Sempra CEO Debra Reed To Retire Effective May 1

March 12 (Reuters) - Sempra Energy:

* SEMPRA - ON MARCH 9, DEBRA L. REED, CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT & CEO OF CO ANNOUNCED SHE WILL RETIRE AS PRESIDENT AND CEO EFFECTIVE MAY 1

* SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS ON MARCH 9, BOARD APPOINTED J. WALKER MARTIN AS CEO AND JOSEPH HOUSEHOLDER AS PRESIDENT - SEC FILING

* SEMPRA ENERGY - REED WILL REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN & AS A MEMBER OF BOARD UNTIL DECEMBER 1, 2018, AT WHICH POINT SHE WILL RETIRE FROM CO

* SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS ON MARCH 9, 2018, BOARD INCREASED AUTHORIZED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS COMPRISING THE BOARD FROM 13 TO 14

* SEMPRA ENERGY - ‍ MARTIN WILL CEASE SERVING AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO EFFECTIVE MAY 1, 2018​

* SEMPRA ENERGY - IN CONNECTION WITH APPOINTMENT AS CO'S CEO, MARTIN'S ANNUAL SALARY WILL BE INCREASED TO $1.1 MILLION