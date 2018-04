April 10 (Reuters) - Sempra Energy:

* ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE APPOINTMENTS

* TREVOR MIHALIK HAS BEEN APPOINTED SEMPRA ENERGY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO

* JOSEPH A. HOUSEHOLDER ALSO HAS BEEN APPOINTED SEMPRA ENERGY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: