Jan 5 (Reuters) - Sempra Energy:

* ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF COMMON STOCK AND MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK

* ‍PRICED ITS CONCURRENT OFFERINGS OF 23.4 MILLION SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK IN CONNECTION WITH FORWARD SALE AGREEMENTS AT $107 PER SHARE​

* ‍PRICED 15 MILLION SHARES OF ITS 6-PERCENT MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK, SERIES A, AT $100 PER SHARE​