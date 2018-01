Jan 17 (Reuters) - Sempra Energy:

* SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS EFFECTIVE JAN 17 CO EXERCISED SEMPRA CREDIT FACILITY ACCORDION IN FULL - SEC FILING

* SEMPRA ENERGY - INCREASED MAXIMUM BORROWING CAPACITY UNDER SEMPRA CREDIT FACILITY FROM $1.00 BILLION TO $1.25 BILLION Source text: (bit.ly/2DdFOTJ)