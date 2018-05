May 7 (Reuters) - Sempra Energy:

* ANNOUNCES FIRST-QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.33

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.62 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,962 MILLION VERSUS $3,031 MILLION

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $3.24 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* EXPECTS $320 MILLION TO $360 MILLION FOR ITS PORTION OF PARTIAL-YEAR EARNINGS FROM ONCOR IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: