BRIEF-Sempra Energy's Ienova Unit To Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal In Baja California, Mexico

April 12 (Reuters) - Sempra Energy:

* SEMPRA ENERGY’S IENOVA UNIT TO DEVELOP MARINE LIQUID FUELS TERMINAL IN BAJA CALIFORNIA, MEXICO

* UNIT INFRAESTRUCTURA ENERGÉTICA TO DEVELOP LIQUID FUELS MARINE TERMINAL AT LA JOVITA ENERGY HUB IN ENSENADA, MEXICO

* SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS MARINE TERMINAL IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE OPERATIONS IN SECOND HALF OF 2020

* EXPECTED TO INVEST ABOUT $130 MILLION, BAJA REFINADOS TERMINAL WILL HAVE AN INITIAL STORAGE CAPACITY OF 1 MILLION BARRELS OF GASOLINE AND DIESEL

* SEMPRA ENERGY - UNIT SIGNED A LONG-TERM CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES DE MÉXICO S. FOR ABOUT 50 PCT OF FACILITY’S STORAGE AND SEND-OUT CAPACITY

* SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN

* UNIT'S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA