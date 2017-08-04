FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 days ago
BRIEF-Sempra Energy's reports Q2 earnings per share $1.03
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Judge deals blow to Texas law targeting 'sanctuary' cities
U.S.
Judge deals blow to Texas law targeting 'sanctuary' cities
Snap, Blue Apron fuel worries about overheated IPOs
Earnings
Snap, Blue Apron fuel worries about overheated IPOs
Venezuela turns to firewood as oil output dips
Reuters Focus
Venezuela turns to firewood as oil output dips
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 4, 2017 / 12:52 PM / 7 days ago

BRIEF-Sempra Energy's reports Q2 earnings per share $1.03

2 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Sempra Energy

* Sempra Energy's second-quarter 2017 earnings rise

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.10

* Q2 earnings per share $1.03

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $5.30 to $5.80

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $5.00 to $5.30

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $4.95 to $5.25

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sempra Energy qtrly total revenues $ ‍2,533​ million versus $2,156 million

* Q2 revenue view $2.46 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sempra Energy - On July 31 Socalgas resumed limited injections at aliso canyon natural gas storage facility

* Sempra Energy - ‍It is reasonable to expect that cameron lng liquefaction-export project's first liquefaction train could be delayed into 2019​

* Sempra Energy - ‍ Expect that other two trains following throughout 2019 and with no earnings expected in 2018​

* Sempra energy - ‍earlier this week, Southern California Gas Co. able to resume limited injections at Aliso Canyon Natural Gas storage facility

* Sempra Energy - ‍Mexican business continues to expand​

* Sempra Energy - ‍ Does not expect any material impact on long-term economics of cameron lng liquefaction-export project

* Sempra Energy - ‍ Anticipates earnings from Cameron LNG liquefaction-export project of $300 million to $350 million in 2020​

* FY2018 earnings per share view $5.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.