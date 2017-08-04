BRIEF-Sempra Energy's reports Q2 earnings per share $1.03

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Sempra Energy
* Sempra Energy’s second-quarter 2017 earnings rise
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.10
* Q2 earnings per share $1.03
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $5.30 to $5.80
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $5.00 to $5.30
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $4.95 to $5.25
* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sempra Energy qtrly total revenues $ 2,533 million versus $2,156 million
* Q2 revenue view $2.46 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sempra Energy - On July 31 Socalgas resumed limited injections at aliso canyon natural gas storage facility
* Sempra Energy - It is reasonable to expect that cameron lng liquefaction-export project’s first liquefaction train could be delayed into 2019
* Sempra Energy - Expect that other two trains following throughout 2019 and with no earnings expected in 2018
* Sempra Energy - Mexican business continues to expand
* Sempra Energy - Does not expect any material impact on long-term economics of cameron lng liquefaction-export project
* Sempra Energy - Anticipates earnings from Cameron LNG liquefaction-export project of $300 million to $350 million in 2020
