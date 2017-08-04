FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sempra Energy's reports Q2 earnings per share $1.03
#Market News
August 4, 2017 / 12:52 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Sempra Energy's reports Q2 earnings per share $1.03

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Sempra Energy

* Sempra Energy’s second-quarter 2017 earnings rise

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.10

* Q2 earnings per share $1.03

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $5.30 to $5.80

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $5.00 to $5.30

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $4.95 to $5.25

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sempra Energy qtrly total revenues $ ‍2,533​ million versus $2,156 million

* Q2 revenue view $2.46 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sempra Energy - On July 31 Socalgas resumed limited injections at aliso canyon natural gas storage facility

* Sempra Energy - ‍It is reasonable to expect that cameron lng liquefaction-export project’s first liquefaction train could be delayed into 2019​

* Sempra Energy - ‍ Expect that other two trains following throughout 2019 and with no earnings expected in 2018​

* Sempra energy - ‍earlier this week, Southern California Gas Co. able to resume limited injections at Aliso Canyon Natural Gas storage facility

* Sempra Energy - ‍Mexican business continues to expand​

* Sempra Energy - ‍ Does not expect any material impact on long-term economics of cameron lng liquefaction-export project

* Sempra Energy - ‍ Anticipates earnings from Cameron LNG liquefaction-export project of $300 million to $350 million in 2020​

* FY2018 earnings per share view $5.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

