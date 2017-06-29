FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 months
BRIEF-Semtech announces definitive agreement to acquire AptoVision
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
U.S.
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 29, 2017 / 9:29 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Semtech announces definitive agreement to acquire AptoVision

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Semtech Corp:

* Semtech announces definitive agreement to acquire AptoVision

* Semtech Corp says deal expected to be neutral to Semtech's FY 2018 non-gaap earnings and accretive to FY 2019 non-gaap earnings

* Semtech Corp - deal expected to be neutral to Semtech's FY 2018 non-gaap earnings and accretive to FY 2019 non-gaap earnings

* Purchase price of approximately $28 million and contingent consideration of up to $47 million based on future financial goals

* Semtech Corp - deal has ‍additional contingent consideration of up to $47 million subject to achieving certain future financial goals​

* Semtech Corp says semtech does not expect acquisition to have any material impact to financial outlook for its Q2 of fiscal year 2018

* Semtech Corp - Semtech expects to fund purchase price using its current cash assets

* Semtech Corp says AptoVision's CEO, Kamran Ahmed, will join Semtech Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.