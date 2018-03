BRIEF-Semtech Announces Qtrly ‍Gaap Loss Per Share $0.02

March 14 (Reuters) - Semtech Corp:

* SEMTECH ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2018 RESULTS

* SEES Q1 2019 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.16 TO $0.18

* Q4 REVENUE $140.6 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $140.5 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍ ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $ 0.42​

* SEES ‍Q1 2019 GAAP NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $144.3 MILLION TO $150.3 MILLION​

* SEES ‍ Q1 2019 ADJUSTED NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $147.0 MILLION TO $153.0 MILLION​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.41, REVENUE VIEW $140.5 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES ‍Q1 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $0.45 TO $0.47​

* FOR Q1 2019, ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $0.45 TO $0.47

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.46, REVENUE VIEW $147.7 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)