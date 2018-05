May 2 (Reuters) - Semtech Corp:

* SEMTECH ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF IC INTERCONNECT

* SEMTECH CORP - ACQUIRED ICI ASSETS FOR A CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY $7 MILLION AND ASSUMED CERTAIN OBLIGATIONS GOING FORWARD

* SEMTECH CORP - FUNDED PURCHASE PRICE USING ITS CURRENT CASH ASSETS

* SEMTECH CORP - DOES NOT EXPECT DEAL TO HAVE ANY MATERIAL IMPACT TO ITS EARNINGS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: