May 1 (Reuters) - Semtech Corp:

* SEMTECH CORP SAYS CEO MOHAN R. MAHESWARAN’S FY 2020 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $26.1 MILLION, INCLUDING STOCK AWARDS OF $25.1 MILLION - SEC FILING

* SEMTECH CORP SAYS FOR 2020, CEO PAY RATIO WAS 309 TO 1