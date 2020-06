June 18 (Reuters) - Sen Yue Holdings Ltd:

* SEN YUE HOLDINGS REFERS TO INDEPENDENT REVIEW INTERIM FINDINGS THAT INDICATED RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN CHAIRMAN & CERTAIN CUSTOMERS OF SMC INDUSTRIAL

* AUDIT COMMITTEE RECOMMENDS THAT ALL TRADES WITH IDENTIFIED CUSTOMERS OF SMCI MENTIONED IN REVIEW BE HALTED TILL INVESTIGATIONS FINISH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)