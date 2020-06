BRIEF-Senator And Cannae Hold Aggregate Economic Interest In 15% Of Shares Of Corelogic Common Stock

June 30 (Reuters) - Senator Investment Group:

* SENATOR INVESTMENT - CANNAE AND ITS AFFILIATES HAVE BEEN IN DISCUSSIONS WITH BOFA SECURITIES ABOUT FINANCING THE ACQUISITION

* SENATOR INVESTMENT GROUP LP REPORTS 10% STAKE IN CORELOGIC INC AS OF JUNE 22 - SEC FILING

* SENATOR INVESTMENT GROUP LP SAYS ON JUNE 26, CANNAE HOLDINGS AND SENATOR DELIVERED LETTER TO CORELOGIC INC’S BOARD

* SENATOR INVESTMENT GROUP LP SAYS BELIEVES THAT THE CORELOGIC ‘S COMMON STOCK IS UNDERVALUED

* SENATOR INVESTMENT GROUP - CANNAE AND SENATOR PROPOSED TO BUY 100% OF SHARES OF CORELOGIC’S STOCK FOR $65/SHARE OF COMMON STOCK IN CASH

* SENATOR INVESTMENT - IN CONNECTION WITH PROPOSED DEAL, CANNAE & SENATOR TO SEEK TO OBTAIN ACCESS TO, AND REVIEW, DUE DILIGENCE MATERIALS FROM CORELOGIC

* SENATOR INVESTMENT - CANNAE EXPECTS TO FINANCE PROPOSED DEAL, RELATED FEES, EXPENSES WITH COMBINATION OF EQUITY INVESTMENT, 3RD PARTY DEBT FINANCING

* SENATOR INVESTMENT - SENATOR AND CANNAE HOLD AGGREGATE ECONOMIC INTEREST IN 15% OF OUTSTANDING SHARES OF CORELOGIC COMMON STOCK Source text: (bit.ly/3eNe8rx) Further company coverage: