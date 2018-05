BRIEF-SendGrid Reports Q1 GAAP Loss Per Share $0.03

May 1 (Reuters) - SendGrid Inc:

* SENDGRID ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS AND UPDATES OUTLOOK

* SEES Q2 2018 REVENUE $34.2 MILLION TO $34.4 MILLION

* Q1 REVENUE $32.6 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $32.1 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.00 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $140.3 MILLION TO $142.3 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET INCOME IN A RANGE OF $4.5 TO $6.5 MILLION

* SEES NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET INCOME OF APPROXIMATELY $0.5 MILLION TO $1.0 MILLION IN Q2 2018

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.00, REVENUE VIEW $33.7 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.07, REVENUE VIEW $140.4 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S