April 7 (Reuters) - Seneca Biopharma Inc:

* SENECA BIOPHARMA ANNOUNCES UPDATE ON PHASE II CLINICAL TRIAL UNDERWAY IN CHINA FOR THE TREATMENT OF ISCHEMIC STROKE

* SENECA BIOPHARMA - AS OF MARCH 31, FOLLOW-UP ASSESSMENTS HAD BEEN COMPLETED ON 60% OF SUBJECTS IN NON-GCP PHASE II TRIAL OF NSI-566

* SENECA BIOPHARMA - CONTINUES TO EXPECT DATA READOUT TO BE AVAILABLE DURING H2 2020 FOR NON-GCP PHASE II TRIAL FOR NSI-566