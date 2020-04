April 9 (Reuters) - Seneca Biopharma Inc:

* SENECA BIOPHARMA ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF MEETING WITH FDA REGARDING THE DESIGN OF PHASE 3 TRIAL FOR NSI-566 IN ALS

* SENECA BIOPHARMA- DUE TO DISCUSSION, FEEDBACK GOT FROM FDA, BELIEVES EXISTING PHASE 1,2 TRIAL RESULTS SUPPORT MOVING INTO PHASE 3 CLINICAL STUDY FOR ALS