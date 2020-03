March 5 (Reuters) - Senestech Inc:

* SENESTECH INC - ANNOUNCES $0.5 MILLION REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING PRICED AT—MARKET

* SENESTECH - AGREEMENT WITH INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR FOR PURCHASE AND SALE OF 176,372 SHARES OF CO'S COMMON STOCK AT $3.005 PER SHARE Source: (bit.ly/2TpFL1F) Further company coverage: