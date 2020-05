May 15 (Reuters) - Senestech Inc:

* SENESTECH ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS

* SENESTECH INC- QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $1.69

* SENESTECH INC - REVENUE DURING Q1 OF 2020 WAS $37,000 COMPARED TO $19,000 IN YEAR AGO Q1.