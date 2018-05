May 14 (Reuters) - SenesTech Inc:

* SENESTECH ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.16

* REVENUES FROM PRODUCT SALES DURING Q1 2018 WERE $19,000, COMPARED TO $7,000 OF REVENUE FROM PRODUCT SALES DURING Q1 2017

* CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND HIGHLY LIQUID INVESTMENTS AT END OF Q1 WERE APPROXIMATELY $4.8 MILLION