BRIEF-Senetas Corp Sees No Supply Chain Disruption At Present

March 19 (Reuters) - Senetas Corp Ltd:

* AT PRESENT THERE IS NO SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTION AS A RESULT OF IMPACT OF VIRUS

* FORWARD SALES PIPELINE REMAINS STRONG

* EARLY TO ASSESS HOW VIRUS AND DISRUPTIONS CAUSED DUE TO TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS WILL AFFECT SALES

* VIRUS CURRENTLY HAS NO IMPACT ON ANY OF SENETAS’ MATERIAL CONTRACTS

* HAS SUFFICIENT CASH TO WITHSTAND MOST DIRE FORECASTS RELATING TO VIRUS

* GIVEN GLOBAL ECONOMIC IMPACTS FROM VIRUS THERE IS LIKELY TO BE A DELAY OR SLOWDOWN IN SALES