Nov 13 (Reuters) - SENIOR PLC:

* NEW CONTRACT WITH BOEING

* LONG-TERM SUPPLY CONTRACT FROM BOEING TO SUPPLY OXYGEN AND EBU TUBES ON BOEING‘S NEXT- GENERATION 737, 737 MAX, 747-8, 767, 767-2C, 777, 777X AND P-8 PLATFORMS.​

* ‍NEW CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO SEE UP TO 200,000 TUBES DELIVERED TO BOEING AS STANDARD EQUIPMENT ON THESE AIRCRAFT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)