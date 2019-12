Dec 11 (Reuters) - SENIORESIDENZ AG:

* ACQUIRES FOUR FULLY LET PROPERTIES AROUND THE PARACELSUS HOSPITAL IN RICHTERSWIL / ZH

* GROSS PURCHASE PRICE IS CHF 39.2 MILLION, WHILE THE TARGET RENTAL INCOME IS CHF 2 MILLION PER YEAR