Oct 28 (Reuters) - SENIORESIDENZ AG:

* ACQUIRES SIX RESIDENTIAL AND CARE CENTERS IN THE CANTONS OF ZURICH, BERN, THURGAU AND APPENZELL AR

* TAKES OVER THE RESIDENTIAL AND CARE CENTRES AT A GROSS PURCHASE PRICE OF CHF 40.3 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)